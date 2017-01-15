Toggle navigation
KSSK-FM - Hawaii's Best Mix of Yesterday & Today
KSSK-FM - Hawaii's Best Mix of Yesterday & Today
On-Air
Perry & the Posse
Sweetie Pacarro
Scotty B
Curt Williams
Kathy With A K
Music
Playlist
Oceanic VIP Music Hall
Rate the Music You Hear
Events
Events Calendar
Coach of the Week
Event Photos
Connect
Storm Watch
Like Us on Facebook
Follow Us on Twitter
Philanthropy
Employment Opportunities
Internship Opportunities
Advertise With Us
Contests
Listen to Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeart80s Party!
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
20th Annual Perry and the Posse's Poker
Listen to Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
KSSK's OIA and ILH Coach of the Week Nominations
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Michael Bolton | February 14
Listen to Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeart80s Party!
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
previous
next
On-Air Now
5am - 10am
Governor Peter Thiel?
PHOTOS: 20 Interesting Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Facts You Didn't Know
Trump: ObamaCare Replacement Is Ready to Go
Woman Dies of Superbug No Antibiotic Could Treat
FBI Nabs 1 of 10 Most Wanted
He's Not Trump, He Just Plays Him for the Inauguration Rehearsal
Trump Lashes Out at CIA Director
American Apparel Is No More
Dozens Die as Cargo Jet Crashes Into Village
Is the Press Getting Kicked Out of the White House?
EMS personnel respond to injuries at Koko Head shooting range
What's open, what's closed on Martin Luther King Day holiday
x
See Full Playlist
KSSK-FM
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from KSSK-FM to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.