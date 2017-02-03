Toggle navigation
KSSK-FM - Hawaii's Best Mix of Yesterday & Today
KSSK-FM - Hawaii's Best Mix of Yesterday & Today
On-Air
Perry & the Posse
Sweetie Pacarro
Scotty B
Curt Williams
Kathy With A K
Music
Playlist
Oceanic VIP Music Hall
Rate the Music You Hear
Events
Events Calendar
Coach of the Week
Event Photos
Connect
Storm Watch
Like Us on Facebook
Follow Us on Twitter
Philanthropy
Employment Opportunities
Internship Opportunities
Advertise With Us
Contests
KSSK's ULTIMATE VALENTINE'S DAY PRIZE PACKAGE GIVEAWAY
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Marc Cohn Live in the Oceanic VIP Music Hall
20th Annual Perry and the Posse's Poker
KSSK's OIA and ILH Coach of the Week Nominations
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Michael Bolton | February 14
72 of the Most Influential Black Musicians
Marc Cohn Live in Oceanic Vip Music Hall | Join our live studio audience
20th Anniversary Perry & The Posse Poker | February 21 thru 26th at California Hotel & Casino
Get Everything You Need To Know About Super Bowl LI!
Win an Ultimate Valentines Day with that special someone
PERRY & THE POSSE'S 2018 ALASKA SAWYER GLACIER CRUISE
Win Free Movie Tickets
previous
next
On-Air Now
2pm - 7pm
The Last Poker Hand For A Trip To Vegas!
Lawmaker introduces bill targeting those who -- you know, da kine -- in public
Search ends for missing Maryland woman in waters off Kauai
Oahu home sales go up as prices fall slightly
Island Air to expand weekly flight schedule
State attorney general sues Trump over travel ban
Look Who Funds The Group Behind The Call To Arms At Milo’s Berkeley Event
Michael Buble Shares Emotional Update On 3-Year-Old Son's Cancer Treatment
As Washington Freaks Out, Trump Supporters Rejoice That He’s Doing What He...
Number of Visas Revoked Under Trump's Order Is Huge
$27B In Federal Funds Now At Risk For Sanctuary Cities
Orlando Mass Shooter's Wife More Involved in Attack Than She Claimed, Federal...
x
See Full Playlist
KSSK-FM
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from KSSK-FM to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.